Police seeking information about headstone vandalism

The Hibbing Police Department is investigating after nine headstones and buildings were found spray painted on Monday at Maple Hill Cemetery off Highway 169 in Hibbing. Police Chief Steve Estey confirmed that the vandalism occurred sometime Sunday night. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the HPD at 218-263-3601. Pictured is Jim Whitlock of Perpetual Care cleaning one of the vandalised headstones.
