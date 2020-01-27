HIBBING — Police officers here will have semi-automatic rifles in their squad cars and remove them and carry them on calls “in the event of a serious situation where they feel they need their rifle,” the city’s police chief said Monday.
The chief, Steven Estey, received approval last week from the Hibbing City Council to buy a dozen AR-15 Carbine .223 rifles from Dead on Arms Shooting Range and Firearm Sales in Cloquet. The bill: $7,344. The approved purchase comes five months after Estey was given the greenlight to purchase 13 of the same rifles from Minnesota-based Steicher’s Police Equipment. The cost: $10,712.
In an email, Estey told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that the local police department previously had three AR15s. By purchasing 25 new rifles, officers will have a total of 28 more, which is how many the department has been budgeted to buy so far. As of Jan. 31, the department will have 26 officers and expects to be in the process of hiring two additional officers to become fully staffed in a city with a population of about 16,000 residents.
“The criminals nowadays are often equipped with weapons themselves, sometimes including rifles,” Estey wrote in an email. “To make our officers and community safer it is only appropriate to have the officers equipped with these rifles.”
Estey added, “Officers will not be carrying the rifles around on daily patrol, so they won’t be alarming. The rifles will come out in situations where the officers or public are in a dangerous situation…”
In the early 1960s, the Colt Armalite Rifle-15 was introduced to the public as the first civilian version of the military’s M16 rifle. After a number of mass shootings, the family of firearms branded as AR-15 were banned in 1994 and legislation stopped production of so-called “assault weapons” to the public. The ban ended in 2004 and the rifles were soon made available in gun stores.
Decades ago, law enforcement specialists like SWAT teams were the only officers to carry semi-automatic weapons across the U.S., but nowadays many small town police departments across the nation have armed officers with the AR-15. The police chief has told the HDT that his decision to purchase the rifles came after a string of mass shootings across the country.
In recent years, the AR-15 has been linked to tragedies across the nation, including its use in the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people in October 2017, and then a shooting that killed 26 people in Sutherland Spring, Texas, in November 2017. More recently, there were three mass shootings involving semi-automatics in August 2019 that killed at least 34 people in Ohio, Texas and California. With the new purchases of rifles, Hibbing joins the growing national trend of police departments stocking up to handle such dire situations.
Once a detective with the Virginia Police Department, Estey estimated the sister city to the east has several rifles in their squad cars. “I feel it is very common nowadays for officers to be equipped with these rifles,” he wrote. “Locally, most agencies that I am aware of have AR-15 rifles.”
Officers who will be holding and potentially carrying the rifles in Hibbing will undergo training. “Officers qualify with the rifles a minimum of twice a year, but most officers practice more often than that,” Estey wrote.
Last year, Hibbing City Councilor Tim Harkonen, who retired seven years ago as an operations lieutenant with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office based in Hibbing, told the HDT that he had approved the purchases because “we wanted to make sure officers are equipped to handle any situation and keep the citizens safe.” Harkonen, who had recalled maintaining a “long gun” during his tenure with the Sheriff’s Office, continued, “It’s very unusual for police departments to not have long guns. We’re way behind. In this day of age, every squad should be equipped with a long gun. It’s firearm power available to the bad guys.”
Both the councilor and the chief had commented that they have “no problem” with people buying firearms in a legal fashion.
Instead, they acknowledged Iron Range-based incidents of murder and attempted murder — the fatal Christmas Day shooting in Virginia in December 2018, the Mesabi Trail Murder in Hibbing in January 2019, and the fatal drive-by-shooting in Virginia in July 2019 — but they agreed the reasoning behind the purchase of the new AR-15s was based on the threats of officer-related shootings and active-shooter incidents. In May 2019, law enforcement and school officials found themselves telling HDT there was not an active shooter at Hibbing High School, despite rampant social media posts and rumors to the contrary. An active shooter threat also impacted Mesabi Range College in Virginia in August 2019.
“This isn’t downtown Chicago,” Harkonen had said. “And it’s not getting worse here. But there has been instances of officers using firearms and instances of police needing long guns.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.