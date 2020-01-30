CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce and its members are getting ready for Polar Bear Days.
This year’s celebration spans from Feb. 5 to Feb. 22 and includes a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.
A new sliding event is added to Polar Bear Days.
Chamber Executive Director Shannon Kishel-Roche said the chamber is excited about a new event called “Sled the City,” taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa and City Councilor Travis Vake proposed the sliding event a couple of weeks ago. The duo originally called it “Triple Play on Third.” It has since been changed to “Sled the City,” as a takeoff on the popular water slide in Chisholm.
Chisholm Public Works crews will be hauling in snow for “Sled the City” to create a sliding hill on Southwest Third Avenue, beside the police station. The event will also include ice skating and a bonfire at the bottom of the hill at the park on Southwest First Street. Concessions will be available on-site.
The City Council recently declared “Sled the City” a city-wide festival, meaning open containers of alcohol will be allowed on the street, according to Police Chief Vern Manner.
“The council has the right to declare the times and specific venue or area for a city wide festival also limiting it to a restricted area,” Manner added.
Kishel-Roche said with so many events planned for this year, the chamber has again compiled two schedules.
An abbreviated schedule is available on posters around town. There’s also a more detailed schedule that is listed on the Chamber’s website.
“There’s a lot of great events,” Kishel-Roche said.
Polar Bear Festival Bingo, a fundraiser to benefit the Chamber, tops off the event schedule. Bingo is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, at Jim’s Sports Club.
You’ll also find dining specials, live music, a variety of tournaments, including darts, a couple of curling bonspiels, a bocce tournament and a bean bag tournament on the event schedule.
If you’re dreaming of warmer temperatures, the Club Aloha Luau may be the ticket. Now in its 11th year, the Hawaiian-themed party is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Jim’s Sports Club and includes a costume contest, limbo contest and more.
The Chamber’s $12,000 raffle, another popular fundraiser, is set for Feb. 12, at Tom & Jerry’s. The event includes side raffles and a “super meat raffle.”
More opportunities to get outdoors
The Chisholm Kiwanis Club ice fishing contest is set for Feb. 8 on Longyear Lake in Chisholm.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. with fishing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost is $10 per hole for adults and $5 per hole for 18 and under. There is a maximum of two holes per person. The fee is waived for military families, but you are required to provide your military identification.
Ice shelters are allowed during the contest.
Concessions will be available, with free hot dogs and pop for the kids.
The ice fishing contest will be canceled if the temperature or windchill is zero or below at 8 a.m.
A vintage snowmobile ride is also taking place on Feb. 8. It begins at Liquid Larry’s Bar in Kinney on a round trip to Tom and Jerry’s in Chisholm. The vintage snowmobiles will be on display in the municipal parking lot behind Tom & Jerry’s from about noon to 3 p.m.
If you’re into snowshoeing, Minnesota Discovery Center has a three-mile snowshoe hike from MDC to its Glen Location at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7. The event is $20 per person and includes a bonfire, complete with s’mores and hot chocolate.
The Northern Traxx ATV Club is coordinating a Polar Bear ride on Feb. 22. Riders are asked to meet up at 10 a.m. at Jim’s Sports Club. From there, they will head out at 11 a.m. to the Ed Walberg Shelter on the Chisholm trail and onto the Sportsmen’s Club for lunch and a bonfire. Riders will have the option of returning to Chisholm or continuing on to Side Lake.
Indoor fun for the kids
The Chisholm Public Library is hosting a Frosty Fun after school pizza party, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 12. Along with free pizza, there will be a movie, crafts and more. Families are welcome.
Chisholm Lions Club is hosting a pajama party for kids, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 15. Activities include Bingo, games and snacks.
Dining specials
Paul Marturano, an owner of Valentini’s Supper Club said the restaurant started its Soup Saturdays years ago as a gathering where the community and families could socialize, while enjoying a warm cup of soup. The restaurant has kept the tradition going during Polar Bear Days.
Marturano was hesitant to pick one favorite as all of the soups are house made from scratch, and are very popular with the restaurant’s patrons.
Valentine’s Day happens to align with Polar Bear Days again this year. A number of Valentine’s Day dinner specials are also offered by Chamber member businesses during Polar Bear Days.
