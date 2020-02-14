Fishers enjoyed the recent Kiwanis Fishing Contest event held in conjunction with the Chisholm Polar Bear Days. Polar Bear Days has events scheduled out through Saturday, Feb. 22, providing fun and engaging activities for all. Today is chock full of different things to enjoy, from the “Sled the City” event, a Bocce Ball Tournament, Soup Saturday at Valentinis, a pajama party, and more! See the full schedule at the Chisholm Area of Commerce website.
