Polar Bear Days ATV ride declared a success

CHISHOLM — Warm weather and sunny skies overhead and mild temperatures, provided favorable conditions for the Northern Traxx ATV Club’s annual Polar Bear Days ride last Saturday in Chisholm.
“It was hard to beat,” Larry Folstad, Northern Traxx club president said as he shared details of the successful ride with the Tribune Press on Tuesday.
There were more than 200 riders and 120 ATVs on hand for a 50-mile round trip ride from Chisholm to Side Lake, he said.
The ride started out on Lake Street in Chisholm, heading north to the Chisholm ATV trail. The first stop along the way was at the Ed Walberg Memorial Shelter. It then proceeded to the Sportsman’s Shelter, where they were treated to a lunch with polish sausages, compliments of the Northern Traxx Club, onto Side Lake and then back to Chisholm.
