ELY — A Nebraska man crashed a small plane at the Ely Municipal Airport on Wednesday, authorities said.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said that the 75-year-old pilot, R. James Campbell, of Lincoln, Neb., walked away unharmed despite crashing the plane when attempting to land.
Deputies from the Sheriff's Office and the Ely Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at 11:19 that morning. “Upon arrival it was determined that the pilot (the sole occupant of the plane) was uninjured and the Piper Malibu fixed wing, single engine plane had sustained minor damage during the landing,” according to the new release. “Damage was sustained to the front landing gear and prop.”
The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.
