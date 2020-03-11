VIRGINIA — Members of nonprofits working to assist survivors of domestic and sexual abuse held a “Plan to Action” in Virginia on Tuesday, calling on the community and lawmakers to support advocacy services.
Virginia City Councilor Steve Johnson was among the speakers at the Advocates for Family Peace community open house held at Virginia City Hall.
“At one point or another, violence touches our lives,” said Johnson, talking of how it has “come into (his own) house, directly and indirectly.”
Johnson said he has witnessed the cycle of abuse while fostering teenagers who, unfortunaely, he said, have been influenced by violence experienced in their young lives.
That’s where programs such as AFFP play a large role by helping survivors of domestic violence and by working to break the cycle.
AFFP, a nonprofit that serves domestic violence victims in Itasca and Northern St. Louis Counties, with offices in Grand Rapids and Virginia, aims to end domestic violence by prioritizing the needs and safety of survivors, while empowering them to lead lives free of violence.
But “funding is needed to do this work,” Johnson said.
AFFP has asked elected officials to invest in domestic abuse transformation programming, housing, public transportation, and programs that serve survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Previously, advocates have traveled to the state capitol to rally for support of domestic assault services, said Mandie Aalto, AFFP executive director.
Tuesday’s gathering was more informal and informational. Post cards were available for community members to send to elected officials seeking support for such services.
“When decision-makers invest in housing, transportation, and domestic abuse transformation programming, they are investing in safety and survivors,” Liz Richards, executive director of Violence Free Minnesota, said in a press release prior to the event. “We are excited to join the leaders from the Iron Range and surrounding communities so that together we can create a safer Minnesota.”
AFFP began in 2012, but the initial movement was led by Range Women’s Advocates, a grassroots nonprofit program that provided advocacy services to battered women, Aalto said. The late Jo Sullivan, a survivor of domestic violence, co-founded the group in 1979.
AFFP serves victims of intimate partner domestic violence and is organized to serve people experiencing an on-going pattern of coercion, intimidation, and emotional abuse, reinforced by the use and threat of physical and/or sexual violence.
Advocacy involves working with victims of domestic violence to identify their individual needs as they strive to live a life free from violence and then developing a course of action to meet those needs.
All advocacy services, offered 24/7, are free and confidential, and include “emergency shelter as needed,” Aalto said. Advocacy also involves “a lot of listening and genuine love,” she said.
Jeanne Olson, a longtime crime victim advocate with the Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County also spoke about the work of the nonprofit, based in Virginia, which has served survivors of sexual assault and abuse regionally since 1984.
The program, which served 260 survivors last year, provides 24-hour crisis counseling/intervention by phone or text, free and confidential individual and group/family support, education, referrals and advocacy in many areas. Professional advocates are available around-the-clock to accompany victims to forensic exams, police interviews and legal proceedings.
AFFP receives federal funding through the state, but is facing a reduction in financial support, Aalto said. Its intervention programs, designed to help people understand and chance violent behavior, relies on “what money we can come up with on our own,” she said, adding that intervention programs “traditionally are not funded.”
Seventh District County Commissioner Mike Jugovich also attended the open house, which was part of series of advocacy days being held around the state.
