Place third in tournament

Hibbing-Chisholm Pee Wee A team placed third in their home tournament held Friday-Sunday, Jan. 3-5, at the Hibbing Memorial Building. Eight teams with over 120 hockey players from all over the state participated in the three-day event. HCPWA is coached by Eric Rewertz and Phil McDonald.

 Photo submitted

