Place third in tournament

Hibbing-Chisholm Pee Wee A team placed third in their home tournament held Friday-Sunday, Jan. 3-5, at the Hibbing Memorial Building. Eight teams with over 120 hockey players from all over the state participated in the three-day event. HCPWA is coached by Eric Rewertz and Phil McDonald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.