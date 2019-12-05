135 Nashwauk/Keewatin students in grades 7 through 12 were honored by the Nashwauk Chamber of Commerce for making the A and B Honor Roll. The Nashwauk Chamber of Commerce provided Dominoes Pizza and water for all 135 students for lunch on December 4th at the High School in Nashwauk. This First Quarter party is becoming a tradition for the honors students. Chamber members helping out included Lori Crowder, Secretary; Warren Stolp, Member; Joyce Peraaho, Member; Tammie Sumner, Treasurer; Mike Olson, President; and Stuart Leerssen, Vice President (not pictured).

