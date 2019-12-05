135 Nashwauk/Keewatin students in grades 7 through 12 were honored by the Nashwauk Chamber of Commerce for making the A and B Honor Roll. The Nashwauk Chamber of Commerce provided Dominoes Pizza and water for all 135 students for lunch on December 4th at the High School in Nashwauk. This First Quarter party is becoming a tradition for the honors students. Chamber members helping out included Lori Crowder, Secretary; Warren Stolp, Member; Joyce Peraaho, Member; Tammie Sumner, Treasurer; Mike Olson, President; and Stuart Leerssen, Vice President (not pictured).
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.