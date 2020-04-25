HIBBING — Melinda Ruzich and Lynn Stish share a special bond. They are nextdoor neighbors, teach together at Washington Elementary School, and were diagnosed with breast cancer within months of each other.
Ruzich was first to learn of her cancer diagnosis last July. Stish’s diagnosis followed in early October. Ruzich, who teaches kindergarten, resolved to be up front with her students about her cancer journey. Stish followed suit when she learned that she, too, would be undergoing cancer treatments.
Fellow teachers and students in Hibbing have rallied around the pair all school year long—collectively, they call themselves the “Washington Warriors” and adopted the hashtag #strongertogether, long before COVID-19 inspired global phrases of solidarity.
This past Wednesday, a Hibbing Police Department squad car joined a jeep towing a trailer blasting Andy Grammer’s “Don’t Give Up On Me” and a fleet of vehicles in parading up and down Ruzich and Stish’s otherwise quiet cul-de-sac. The drivers were officers and current and retired teachers from the Washington school who honked their horns and waved from their cars, trucks and SUVs that were decorated with banners and messages of hope and support.
It was a total surprise.
Ruzich and Stish emerged from their homes with their kids and waved to members of their community while folks ran from cars to deliver gifts of comfort. “We’re so used to being able to give them a hug if needed,” second grade teacher Jen Forer said in advance of the parade. “We just want to help lift their spirits,” she added.
The team of teachers from Washington had been conspiring to surprise their fellow colleagues for the week leading up to the parade. “Teri Miesbaur texted me last week about Melinda and Lynn and how they weren’t feeling the best and we got the idea to do a drive-by and it just grew from there,” Forer said.
Each grade level took on the idea to bring a gift of comfort to the duo—gift cards for meals, chocolates, and magazines to name a few. “It makes us feel good to lift their spirits,” said Forer, who also admitted that she was really looking forward to seeing everyone in person, even if from a distance.
The parade went off exactly as the teachers had hoped. They managed to pull off the surprise and brighten everyone’s spirits in the process.
Afterward, Ruzich said that she had heard the loud music and honking and ran to her window to see what was going on. “My heart was so filled with joy when I realized teachers, staff and retired teachers were outside with signs, gifts and well wishes,” she said.
Stish felt the same. “Melinda and I were both humbled beyond belief,” she said. “We both have said how lucky and blessed we are to work with such amazingly generous, kind and supportive people. The support and friendship we saw was unbelievable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.