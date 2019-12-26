ST. LOUIS COUNTY — You missed jury duty! And by the way, there’s a warrant out for your arrest!
Well, at least that’s what scammers want you to think.
On Thursday morning, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office announced a new type of those annoying phone scams involving callers identifying themselves as a member of the law enforcement agency.
“The caller claims the recipient has missed court regarding jury duty or has a warrant,” the statement reads.
The Sheriff’s Office, which doesn’t request any payments or financial information over the phone, reminded citizens “not to respond in any fashion to these calls nor give out financial or personal information if they are unsure of the person or agency with whom they are talking with.”
Iron Rangers have long received plenty of unwanted phone calls — usually robots leaving messages.
Back in October, the Minnesota Department of Commerce reported that residents statewide received more than 387 million robocalls, or about 58 calls per person, so far this year. That bit of information motivated state legislators, including Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, in pursuing his plan to introduce a bill next year to require telecommunications companies to block such calls to customers free of charge, while helping the state build more legal muscle to pin down the scammers. Essentially, his could become the toughest anti-robocall law in the U.S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.