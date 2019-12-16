ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Last week, the union representing 180 employees in the St. Louis County Public Works Department — including the people who plow snow on 3,000 miles of roads in the largest county in Minnesota — voted to authorize the first step toward a possible labor stoppage.
“We’re not asking for more than anyone else has,” Erik Skoog, recording-secretary and business agent for the Teamsters Local 320 union, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Monday. “We’re not money grubbing. We just want equality with what is already being done.”
Skoog laid out the four main grievances: 1) “We feel like there’s a benefits inequality for the employees and management”; 2) “Health insurance increased 31 percent since 2017. We’re seeking to have cost-control for that. We want the opportunity to shop our own health insurance and go out to the market and see if we can find a better plan to save our members money”; 3) “We want the county to honor our seniority with respect to work assignments and bidding”; 4) “Lastly, we’re looking to increase the starting wage for people and enhance our wage package. The county states that they don’t have a problem bringing in minimally qualified applicants, and our ‘in the shop’ perception is that’s not the case. The county struggles to find quality and qualified employees.”
Last Thursday, the Teamsters walked out of mediation after 22 hours of back-and-forth over two days. On Sunday, the union employees voted 112-1 in favor of approving a strike.
When asked whether he thought the Teamsters and county management could come to a solution, Skoog told the HDT on Monday that “we have a great relationship with the county and usually we can overcome shortfalls.” He added, “That’s why it’s disconcerting that we’ve had to take this step. It’s troublesome. It’s like their taking our kindness for weakness. And we asked them, don’t call our bluff on this because we’re very steadfast on this now. Other St. Louis County employees already enjoy these benefits. So what’s the difference?”
The muscle-flexing by the union reflects previously voiced grievances with county management.
To the best of anyone’s memory, the Teamsters have never gone on strike, Dana Kazel, the St. Louis County communications manager, told the HDT in an email Monday. In 2011, the union authorized a strike, but it reached a contract settlement.
The union approached the St. Louis County Commission in 2017, Skoog explained, in regards to “the rising cost of health insurance and how concerned we were with it.” The late Commissioner Tom “Rukavina stood up and the Teamsters walked out,” he noted. “ This isn’t new for the county.”
More recently, the county received notice that the union “rejected a contract proposal as part of labor negotiations for contracts effective January 2020,” Kazel wrote. She added, “We respect the negotiations process and will continue to negotiate in good faith. We value these employees and the important work they do and are optimistic that a positive outcome will be reached.”
The Teamsters now intend to file intent to strike with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services before Jan. 1, 2020. After filing, union members would have 10 days until they meet with management again. If all fails, employees could start a strike.
Based in Hibbing, St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich, who heads the Public Works Department, told the HDT on Monday that the commissioners “are hands off as management handles the negotiations.” He continued, “We have respect for all of the county employees. They are the backbone of our departments. We fully intend to bargain in good faith. I have no doubt in my mind that we’ll come to a solution that is amicable for both sides.”
As of Monday, the Teamsters had no plans of walking off the job in December.
“We have Christmas and the holidays,” Skoog said. “There’s enough stress, and we understand the severity of us not being out on the roads plowing and we still have cleanup out there. We’re not looking to disrupt any travel for the holidays.”
Skoog expressed his desire to find common ground, but did not change his tune on the possibility of a strike.
“I think we can get the deal done,” he said. “I think the county needs to realize we’re not asking for anymore than other employees in the county don’t already have. We just want equality. We’re not looking to disrupt. If we have to walk out and go on strike then that’s what we do. We’re not taking this lightly at all.”
