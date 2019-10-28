IRON RANGE — A Grand Rapids doctor was one of eight people arrested in February during an undercover operation in a Duluth hotel room targeting suspects seeking to have sex with minors. Then in April, 58 people were arrested in the Twin Cities for attempting to meet children for sex or for the sex-trafficking of minors during the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament.
While these incidents are prime examples of large-scale sting operations, advocates on the Iron Range say that lesser known cases are happening in the shadows of small cities like Hibbing and Virginia. But they can be hard to recognize, even to the victims themselves.
Here, two advocates recently told the Hibbing Daily Tribune what sex trafficking looks like on the Iron Range and where people can find help.
What is sex trafficking?
The Office of the Minnesota Attorney General defines sex trafficking as “the sale of a person for sex or sexual acts.” Sex traffickers can include family members, friends, acquantances, or significant others who use manipulation, threats, or violence.
With more than 30 years experience as an advocate, Jeanne Olson, executive director of the Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County in Virginia, said that “people are not being kidnapped, people are being groomed” on a regional level. “We know the vulnerable populations in our area are runaways, homeless people, drug addicts — those are mainly the cases that we have seen.”
Who is being targeted?
“I always say, ‘Look at what makes a person vulnerable,’ which is usually the bottom line of what makes a person a victim,” said Olson, who meant that traffickers are known to target people who are addicted to drugs, or those who are in need of food, money, or shelter. They also target people suffering from trauma or developmental issues.
In a recent interview, she described a case in which one “girl’s” friend brought her into a house and told her to wait upstairs. Shortly after, several men raped her. “She was petrified — she didn’t know,” Olson said. “Looking back, she said she thought her friend set her up because when they left, the friend had a bag of drugs.”
How is Minnesota working to end sex trafficking?
The state Legislature passed the Safe Harbor Law in 2011 so that minors aren’t exploited by sex trafficking and aren’t treated as criminals. The Safe Habor Law provides services, resources and shelter for people up to age 24 who have been sex trafficked, as well as increases the penalties for sex trafficking.
In Minnesota, sex traffickers face up to 20 years inmprisonment for trafficking a child, up to 25 years for child trafficking involving an aggravating, such as physical injury and up to 15 years for trafficking an adult, according to the attorney general’s website.
How are St. Louis County advocates helping victims of sex trafficking?
Established in 1984, the Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County provides free advocacy services to sexual violence survivors and families across a 5,400 square mile service area, spanning north to Ely, south to Cotton, West to Nashwauk, and East to Hoyt Lakes. Currently, there are three advocates who cover the entire area with a governing board of 10 directors, including doctors and law enforcement.
As part of their 24/7 free crisis intervention services, advocates meet people who have been trafficked at police departments, offer youth education and text support, help with harassment protection or restraining orders and help to find funding for crime victims in need of therapy, among other services.
Advocates can also meet people at hospitals where Olson said sexual assault victims “can have a forensic medical examination and evidence collected and still remain anonymous.” She continued, “That kit will get stored under a number with our law enforcement agencies, so if you change your mind later, they will have the physical evidence collected.”
Olson also noted that more and more teachers are getting trained in ACES — Adverse Childhood Experiences Study. “Everyone is talking about becoming more victim-centered, including law enforcement, which have created rooms that victims are more comfortable in.” She added, “More people besides just advocates are learning about this stuff, so it’s about time.”
Why don’t people report sex trafficking?
Despite the support, one big obstacle is convincing the person who has been trafficked that they are or have been trafficked.
Mandie Aalto, executive director for Advocates for Family Peace in northern Minnesota, recently told the HDT that she works with people who can’t recognize what’s really happening to them.
For example, people may go to her for help because they know something is wrong, but they can’t articulate what’s happening. They may answer “no” to questions about being trafficked. “Usually that’s a pretty big red flag when they’re too scared to say their name,” she said.
These are women who are frightened and often don’t go to the authorities. Even when dealing with advocates, they tend to disappear for days on end with no explanation, only to return seeking additional help.
“Picture somebody who has an addiction issue already, and now their boyfriend brought in several other men to have sex with her,” Olson said. “Maybe she woke up in the middle of it all and came to have a rape kit done, but is she going to talk with law enforcement about it? No. They’re scared for their lives.”
To that point, Olson pointed out, “We have decades of criminalizing people in the sex industry and now all the sudden we’re saying, ‘If you’re youth, you can come forward and we’ll help you.’ It’s going to take awhile for that message to come through, that you are not to blame for this. You were taken advantage of.”
The hurdles of getting information is precisely why Olson and Aalto said they always conduct thorough interviews and watch for key giveaways, because sometimes people will take a while but eventually describe experiences that are the definition of human trafficking.
All told, there is no cut and dry formula, which is why Aalto’s hope is that statewide and regional law enforcement agencies and advocacy groups will continue to get additional training on ways to recognize sex trafficking — especially, she said, because Duluth and Bemidji are two of the largest local ports for the criminal activity.
How can someone help?
If you encounter a child or adults who may be trafficked, call 911.
Secondly, you can call the National Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “HELP” to Polaris Project’s BeFree Textline at 233733.
To learn more visit, stopsexualviolence.org or call the Sexual Assault Program at 218-749-4725, or 800-300-3102. You may also call or text 218-780-7227
24-hours per day, 7 days per week.
••••
To report suspected human trafficking to Federal law enforcement:
1-866-347-2423
To get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline:
1-888-373-7888
or text HELP or INFO to
BeFree (233733)
