HIBBING — Tim Zubich owns Range Sports on First Avenue. This time of year, he’s usually busy in his shop outfitting area athletes with equipment to help them pursue their passions—baseball, softball, and frisbee golf, just to name a few. But 2020 is not a typical year by any stretch of the imagination, and with COVID-19 shutting down sporting events for the youngest amateurs all the way up to the pros, business has been stagnant.
“I’ve been closed since March 27,” Zubich said from behind the counter in his store recently. He was joined by Washington Elementary School (WES) Principal B.J. Berg, who was there to present Zubich with contributions raised by WES co-workers.
“We recognize that area businesses are hurting,” Berg said. “We wanted to find a small way to pay it forward and challenge other schools and organizations to keep things rolling. We recognize how much our businesses support us and we wanted to be able to pay it forward.”
Berg collected contributions from his co-workers at WES and within three days had collected $780 from school staff, friends and colleagues. WES staffers identified that they wanted to support Range Sports, and randomly selected Mike’s Pub from a list of local dining establishments.
Berg delivered contributions to Mike’s Pub owner and School Board Director Mike Egan the same night he was at Range Sports. Egan, whose business is supported by a lot of late-night clientele, was visibly moved when Berg handed Egan half of the collected contributions. “I’m down 78 percent in sales over this time last year,” Egan said. “The community support has been fantastic, and has been enough to help us keep our doors open.” Ironically, Egan stood in front of a chalkboard advertising a full line-up of events from March. “It’s kind of a reminder of what was,” chuckled Egan who said that he had events, solo musicians, bands and comedians booked through July and had to cancel or postpone all the events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following day, Berg told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that word of their campaign had spread and he made an additional $100 contribution to the Bach Yen Garden, who started supplying free lunches to area kids immediately after schools were ordered to keep students home.
Contributions with a caveat
They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but Hibbing area educators know that’s not the case. At the same time school districts were forced to shift into distance learning delivery methods, they were also directed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to continue to provide meals for students. Berg estimates that WES continues to serve about 70 individuals each day, and makes weekly meal kit deliveries to food-insecure children. The meal kit deliveries are supplied by the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s Buddy Backpack program.
It’s Berg’s hope that in a year of so much uncertainty, these small contributions will continue to help ensure that food insecure families will have the opportunity to enjoy “eating out” for a night. Egan agreed that the contributions he has received on behalf of WES will cover the costs for a meal for a family that needs it. “We’ll work off our Buddy Backpack list,” Berg explained, and Egan quickly agreed to not only cook the meals, but deliver them as well
“It’s a great opportunity for us to help those that need a little help right now,” Egan said.
Down the street at Range Sports, Zubich got a similar request from Berg. “Please use this money to help with youth sports,” Berg said. “When things start opening up again, parents might not have the extra funds to provide their kids with necessary equipment. Use it as you see fit.
“I feel very fortunate to be working through this time,” Berg added. “I really want to challenge others who are able to, to join in on this bandwagon—other schools, groups, organizations, whatever. ‘Adopt’ a business and help them out and keep the chain going, or heck, join ours and help out the business we’ve identified.”
Anyone wishing to support WES efforts in “adopting” Mike’s Pub or Range Sports can bring their contributions to either establishment. Mike’s Pub is open 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and from 4 - 7 p.m. and Range Sports can be contacted at range.sports@hotmail.com.
