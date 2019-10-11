Participate in state tryouts

From left: Mariah Henderson, Tristan Bird, Olivia Barr. These Spartan Cheerleaders participated in the MCCA All State Tryouts held in Apple Valley Saturday, Oct. 5. Each of the over 50 Mn cheerleaders trying out for the All State Sideline Team was required to perform a specific MCCA cheer and choreograph their own unique dance to a piece of music supplied by MCCA for the judges. Tristan Bird, a senior, was participating in the tryouts for his 3rd year and was a qualifier for last year’s All State Sideline Team. Mariah Henderson, a senior, was participating for her first time. Olivia Barr, a junior, was also participating for her first time. We are proud to announce Tristan Bird qualified for the All State Sideline Team for the second year. He will attend a practice with the others and have the privilege of being part of an exhibition performance at the State Competition Feb. 1, in St. Paul.
