CHISHOLM — Vickie Leustek is retiring this spring from her position as a para educator for the Chisholm School District. Leustek was hired by the district 13 years ago. “I always liked working with younger children and this job was the perfect thing,” Leustek said. Here, Leustek gave an interview to the Chisholm Tribune Press.
Q. What grade level (s) did you work with?
A. I worked mainly at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary. I Worked with students in kindergarten through third grade and also worked at the high school for a period of time.
Q. Did you have a memorable field trip or class project?
A: A field trip to the wolf center in Ely, Minn. and also a field trip to the courthouse in Virginia.
Q. What was your favorite part of your work?
A: Working with the kids. That was what I really enjoyed. I hope I made a difference in their lives some way or another. There were challenging parts and also fun times.
Q. What was the most challenging part?
A: Assisting students on a difficult lesson. It was rewarding when the light bulb went on and they got it.
Q. What will you miss the most about your job once you are officially retired?
A: The kids and the “Vaughan-Family.” There’s very special people there that I got to know and close relationships. Working with younger kids listening to them talk and tell silly stories.
Q. What are your plans for retirement?
A: Tons of stuff. Catch up on reading, doing some gardening, and projects around the house. Things I already do, but just more of. Time to enjoy being a grandma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.