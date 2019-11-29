Packing session

Recent grants from the Owens-Pesavento /Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation have supported the enrollment of food-insecure children from the Hibbing School District in United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s Buddy Backpacks program.  Pictured are representatives of the Hibbing School District at a recent volunteer Buddy Backpack packing session at the UWNEMN building in Chisholm.

 Photo submitted

