Recent grants from the Owens-Pesavento /Dr. Benjamin P. Owens Family Foundation have supported the enrollment of food-insecure children from the Hibbing School District in United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s Buddy Backpacks program. Pictured are representatives of the Hibbing School District at a recent volunteer Buddy Backpack packing session at the UWNEMN building in Chisholm.
