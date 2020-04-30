Assumption Catholic School 4th grade teacher Candy Renaud holds a sign as she chats with students from a safe distance in the parking lot of the Hibbing school Thursday.

Lindsay Osterhoudt along with her boys Liam, Cameron and Owen wear masks, carry signs and wave at their teachers during a special meet up in the parking lot of Assumption School in Hibbing Thursday. The teachers set up stations across the parking lot in order to talk with their students and let them know how much they are missed.

