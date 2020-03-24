Out for a bit of fresh air

As social distancing is recommended to slow the spread of COVID-19, more locals are taking to the outdoors for exercise and entertainment. One local family enjoys stretching their legs and taking in the fresh air as their pups play at the Hibbing Dog Park on Tuesday.

 Carrie Manner

