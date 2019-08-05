Organs in Revue season finale

Last summer, the sounds coming out of the Hibbing High School Auditorium were a cacophony of construction sounds, as the entire space underwent a multimillion dollar renovation. Part of that renovation included work on the famous Barton Theatre Organ as well as reupholstering the auditorium’s 1,800-plus seats.
Now open once again, the auditorium will resonate with a selection of classical and pop tunes beginning at noon on Wednesday. Organist and Hibbing High School Graduate Steven Johnson will close out the 2019 Organs in Revue Concert Series with a 30-minute long performance. There is no admission fee, however a free will offering will be collected to benefit the Claribel Hamilton Organ Scholarship Fund. Hamilton was one of the original founders of the Organs in Revue committee and the scholarship exists for anyone wishing to pursue organ study.
Johnson, who lives in Duluth, is a 1966 graduate of HHS. He is looking forward to this musical homecoming. He tried to learn to play the piano as a youngster at the Assumption School, and his first teacher was a nun who taught lessons out of the convent near the school. “I was fired within six weeks,” Johnson said, laughingly.
He admits that he never could read music, but loved to play. When he was a kid, his mother encouraged him to go on down to the Androy hotel, “There’s an outfit from Duluth shing organs and pianos,” Johnson said. That was it. After hanging out with the salesmen for a couple of days, he had a new organ in his house and a job to pay for it. “I worked it off by delivering and demonstrating pianos and organs,” he added.
Gaining access to play on the school’s original organ was easy, “I just asked,” he said. He plowed his way through all three Barton Theatre Organ manuals and taught himself to play the organ. “The original HHS Barton Organ became my best friend for about four or five years,” Johnson said.
“I play like the organ was designed to be played,” Johnson said. “Not like a church style. I’ve never played in a church in my life. There’s a different organ at the school now, so it will be a little challenging, but I can handle it for a half an hour. I’ll blow a lot of songs and make a lot of mistakes.”
Johnson explained, “It’s not a recital, it’s a half hour of entertainment.”
Interestingly enough, Johnson was a member of the last class to attend college classes at HHS. While in college, he had the opportunity to play for Miss Universe of Minnesota, which was broadcast from the high school auditorium.
He’s made a life for himself playing music, fixing pianos and even flying them! He’s a hot air balloon pilot and the art on his balloon is the black and white keys of a keyboard.
Crane Lake area locals and summer tourists enjoy his regular performances at Nelson’s Resort in Crane Lake, MN. He’s provided entertainment for the Swedish Smorgasbord served every Thursday night for the past 37 years. “That’s over 400 Swedish Smorgasbords,” Johnnson said, with a smile.
One of the things that initially drew him to the organ was the many sounds of the different instruments that could be replicated on an organ. Years of playing various piano gigs across the Northland left Johnson longing for the variety that could be found in playing and organ, so he invented and built a manual orchestration—a piano with xylophone, drums, cymbals, flute pipes and train whistle attachments.
“I call it ‘Thing’ you know, like the “Addam’s Family?” Johnson said, describing his homemade music-maker. “This is modeled after old player pianos and nicelodians, they used to be called an “orchestration,” that’s a word you don’t hear much any more, and there’s not another one like it.”
Organs in Revue began in 1984 and continues to be a summer concert series that features a variety of local and regional organists. The season usually kicks off the second week of June and concludes mid-August and concerts are generally held at noon at area churches.
