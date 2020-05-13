Opportunities for local youth

Todd Scaia recently presented Chisholm Parks and Recreation Director Tammy Nevalainen with a $500 grant on behalf of the Owens Family Charitable Foundation. The donation will help fund scholarships to qualified families for participation in the Chisholm Parks and Recreation Department youth leagues and summer recreation program.

 Photo Submitted

