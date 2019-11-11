Alpha Delta Kappa is an international teacher sorority dedicated to the principles of education, altruism, and world understanding. During the month of October local ADK members brought items to their monthly meeting to fill shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, a project that delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to underprivileged children around the world. Pictured are ADK members Karen Adam and Carlotte Unseth presenting donations to Sueanne Reckmeyer, 3rd grade teacher at Assumption School who, with her students, have packed over 250 shoeboxes for OCC.
