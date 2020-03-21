Open House at Ohana

The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce recently helped celebrate Ohana School of Massage’s Open House with a ribbon cutting. Classes begin on April 6, 2020. For more information on Ohana School of Massage, visit ohanaschoolofmassage.com.

 Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce

