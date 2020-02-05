HIBBING — “I want this to be a place people can feel whole and authentic.”
Such is the vision of Jessie Lundquist, who last month opened her new therapeutic service business, Renew Health Services, at 2932 First Ave. in Hibbing.
Lundquist is a 2005 Hibbing High School graduate with a master’s degree in clinical counseling from the University of Wisconsin — Superior. Her “person-centered” mental health services caters to adults, providing what she describes as “trauma-informed, evidence-based treatment” with a holistic, comfortable approach. She specializes in mindfulness therapy, as well as dialectical behavioral therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy.
Lundquist is keen on working with people who are living with personality disorders, post-traumatic stress disorders or residual childhood trauma. “My passion for trauma is I want people to feel whole and not shameful about what they experience or what they feel on a day-to-day basis,” she said. “I want people to feel whole and welcome.”
Self-care and trauma
From the time she took her first psychology class at Hibbing Community College, Lundquist “just knew” she wanted to be a therapist. Recalling her path through grad school and internships, she explained that by the time she graduated from the UWS in May 2012, she was a newlywed with her first child on the way and no clear road map for forging into the next phase. “I didn’t know what would happen,” she said.
She opted to stay home with her infant that first year, and in August 2013, she went to work for Marmie Jotter, owner of Kind Mind Counseling Center in Hibbing. “Marmie was one of the first people I’d come across who truly thought about childhood and trauma and how that impacts who we are,” Lundquist said. “She gave me the resources and autonomy with support to explore that further.
Lunquist began working with people living with anxiety, depression, PTSD and personality disorders. As her passion for her work grew, certain patterns became evident — patterns that she continues to see today. “I still hear the same thing from clients about experiencing guilt and shame and embarrassment,” she said. “I want therapy to be viewed as a self-practice — like going to the doctor — so when we’re struggling with depression or negative emotion, we seek treatment for that, too.”
Fulfilling a dream
The residents of northeastern Minnesota suffer disproportionately from death by suicide compared to people in the rest of the state. St. Louis County had 18.6 suicides per 100,000 residents between 2013 and 2017, the highest per capita and the eighth highest rate in Minnesota.
In 2019, local efforts by new suicide prevention groups like Thrive Range have surfaced to bring additional resources to the area in hopes of slowing the troubling trend. Being on the front lines of the mental health crisis, Lundquist hoped she could one day change the way people think about therapy. It was especially important to do so in her hometown as a way of giving back.
In June 2019, Lunquist and her husband purchased a building on First Avenue in Hibbing that for many years had existed as an optometrist's office. The pair went into it thinking it would be a capital investment, but soon decided it had potential to be more.
“Marmie had built the practice that she loved, and I wanted to do the same,” Lundquist said. “I wanted to build something from the bottom up around my aspirations and dream.”
While still teaching adjunct psychology at HCC and volunteering at her childrens’ school, Lundquist and her husband began swinging hammers in what little downtime they had, transforming their new building. Lundquist’s last day at Kind Mind was in September 2019, and just last month, she opened the doors to her new practice.
It was an endeavor that Lundquist said caused many sleepless nights and required the support of friends and family — especially that of her husband, who was her biggest supporter throughout the process. Even getting set up with insurance proved to be a challenge and required the assistance of State Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing to step in and help clear hurdles.
“The experience forced me to let go and taught me to take each step one day at a time,” Lundquist said.
Recently, she brought the Hibbing Daily Tribune on a tour of the newly remodeled space, complete with new flooring, lighting and a re-envisioned layout with individual office spaces she hopes to one day fill with other types of holistic services.
“My dream that I have in my head is that I would like to rent out some of the space to others and have a nutritionist, massage therapist and physical medicine here, too” she said. “That's what I dream about: that people can come here and be whole and authentic and embrace their experiences that they've had and heal and move forward.”
For more information, visit www.renewhealthservices.com, call 218-440-2068 or email Lundquist at jessie@renewhealthservices.com.
•••
If you or someone you love is considering suicide, text RANGE to the crisis text line at 741741, call the Suicide Prevention lifeline at 800-273-8255 (800-273-TALK), visit thriverange.org, or visit American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org.
