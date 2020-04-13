One vehicle rollover accident in Chisholm

A pick up truck rests on it's side following a one vehicle rollover accident in Chisholm Monday morning. Minnesota State Patrol. St. Louis County Sherrif's office and Chisholm police and ambulance responded to the scene.

 Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

