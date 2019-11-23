HIBBING — “This was one of those finds on the side of the road you get while you’re out walking the dog,” said Renee Ellena, as she crouched, carefully reassembling the glass panes of a multi-panel room divider. “And now I know why they threw it out: it was a pain in the [expletive].”
All year long, four sisters dumpster dive, sidewalk sale and laboriously redesign old throwaways with a keen designer’s eye. They spend countless hours painting and reconstructing the unwanted items until they’re upscaled must-haves ready for the one weekend when they come together from various corners of the Midwest and prop open the doors for the Hibbing craft sale they’ve affectionately dubbed Retreasure.
Friday, Nov. 8 marked the night before deer hunting rifle opener. The sisters were bantering as they arranged their handcrafted treasures in the garage-turned-boutique ahead of the sale held on the west side of town.
Stepping into the makeshift shop were a few hand-selected family friends who were granted early shopping rights. They marveled, taking it all in: reupholstered furniture lined the walls, propping up clever wall hangings and decorative pumpkins made of canvas and burlap. T-shirts, homemade jams, jellies, lotions and more filled an antique cabinet near a Christmas tree adorned with unique ornaments.
In the middle of the grey and white motif room were trunks filled with stylish throw pillows and upgraded tables stacked high with luxury soaps and shabby chic Christmas decor.
Before the sisters could even finish pricing all the items, friends were grabbing armloads of trinkets, ready to fork over their cash and check out.
Mary Ferris, of Hibbing, is the second youngest of the sisters. Watching as her siblings made last-minute adjustments to the lavish display, she told the Hibbing Daily Tribune, “Renee and I have been doing the craft shows for 26, maybe 27 years. We used to have a business when our kids were small and we traveled all over the state.”
She described how she and Renee, the second-born, would lug around a 16-foot enclosed trailer full of their one-of-a-kind creations. But with Mary living in Hibbing and Renee living nearly four hours away in the Twin Cities, all those hours on the road were tiring, especially once their children grew a little older. They took several years off for a much-needed break. Then their creative spark resurfaced.
“Five years ago, I was cleaning out the shed and there was a bunch of craft stuff in there in pieces and parts,” Mary said. “Later that evening, I took the dogs for a walk and next to the road and I found all these drawers inside this dumpster and I thought, ‘It would be cool to make some dog beds out of those drawers.’ And then it just went from there.”
Mary made enough crafts to revive the show on her own. Specializing in “a little of everything,” she tried her hand at pillows, furniture, signs and totes. “I love to look at pieces and envision what they could be,” she said, noting that she’s the visionary while her husband, Joe, is the dedicated carpenter — whether willing or unwilling.
Shortly after Mary’s solo show, her sister Roberta “Robbie” Samson, the first-born, came to visit her from St. Charles, Ill. Being recently retired, Robbie thought repurposing old furniture would be a great hobby for her as well. This came at a time when their mother, Josephine Koenig, began experiencing health complications that caused the sisters to band together. Crafting was a welcome outlet for the signs of trouble they saw ahead, and so Robbie immediately began dumpster diving and collecting discarded chairs and tables from the side of the road. Even her son got into it, picking up cast-offs whenever the opportunity presented itself.
“I just enjoy doing it,” Robbie said. “I buy stuff at thrift stores and repaint it or redo it. I’m not as creative as these guys — these guys cut stuff up and make totally different things out of them, but I’m not that good at that. I just paint it, make it pretty again and fix it up.”
Renee stopped her sister, insisting, “That’s not true.”
Robbie smiled. “I don’t make it pretty again?”
Everyone laughed.
“No,” Renee said. “I meant you’re good at it, too.”
As far as Robbie’s concerned, the “spindlier” the chair the better. She likes transforming old objects into something new and interesting. “I took an old, antique wine press and made a table for my husband’s cigar room and put a glass tabletop on it,” Robbie said. Of course, she pointed out, her husband wasn’t exactly on board with it until he saw the end result. “Then he loved it.” After every show, Robbie donates all her proceeds to a Fargo-based nonprofit called For the Love of Dog and the Illinois-based Anderson Animal Shelter. “It’s been very fulfilling to be able to do that,” she said.
All the women are animal lovers. In the corner of the garage sat Paisley, a black and white long-hair chihuahua bred, who donned her winter coat while lounging on a fluffy, pink bed. As the pup vied for attention, Mary motioned to her, saying, “That’s Paisley Ferris, the show ambassador. Last year we had the show in the house and she would lead people in, wagging her tail.”
Tinkering with a side display, Renee, who all the sisters view as the crafting matriarch, said, “I’ve been doing this the longest of any of us. I started in college making different holiday gifts for people.” She’s tried crafting just about everything, but one of her favorite hobbies has been sewing. On cue, Mary unzipped her jacket to showcase one of Renee’s latest creations: a T-shirt that read, “Total Sasshole.”
They all shared another laugh as Renee redirected the conversation to her homemade beauty basics — dead sea face masks, lotions and scented candles.
She gestured to the large candles with a cement base lining the shelf behind her. Educating herself on the art of cement, Renee said, entailed a tougher learning curve than some of her other trades. During one kick of inspiration, she tried applying cement to flowers, but that idea died on the vine. She also tried filling balloons with cement, but they exploded. “I come up with a concept and then try and fail several times until something happens,” Renee said.
As the volume on one end of the garage-boutique rose, Rachel Paulson, the youngest sister from the southern city of Madelia, sat quietly at the check-out table. She described her role in the annual craft sale as being the group’s moral support.
“I am in procurement,” Rachel said, explaining that she arranges for her sisters to have private viewings and shopping experiences at special antique sales. If there’s a bargain, Rachel is the first to sniff it out. “All four of us girls are makers. We enjoy the creative outlet and find joy in being able to bring joy and give old items new life. We all inspire each other and bounce ideas off each other.”
Mary listened, nodding. “We have been the closest we’ve ever been since mother’s medical challenges,” Mary said. “The last four years have been difficult, and this was something that brought us together.”
Now four to six times a year, they take turns hosting each other and sharing heart-to-hearts. They make new memories through crafting and shopping while enjoying each other's company.
“Because our projects and what we do varies from person to person, we try and learn something new when we’re together,” Rachel said. “When we met at Renee’s and she was doing cement work, I was teaching them screen printing. We get together and try a new craft.”
Smirking, Mary chimed in, “Rachel taught us screen printing and we all laughed at Renee covered with cement.”
They all cracked up.
“It was a grand idea, but in the end, she learned,” Rachel said. “And that’s what it’s all about, too.”
Mary grinned. “Or did she?”
They all laughed again. As they looked at each other, it was clear to anyone watching that theirs is a love forged in fire. The years have brought fun and fears while building strength through unforeseen obstacles, but one thing is certain: sisterly love is unbreakable.
