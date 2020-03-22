HIBBING — Fayette Haverkamp Gibson smiled and waved at her mother, Dorothy Haverkamp, 92, through the glass at Heritage Manor in Chisholm. Armed with a cell phone set to speaker mode, the mother-daughter duo have been adapting to the realities of quality time in the age of COVID-19 and social distancing.
“I was a little stressed when they first said I couldn’t come to the nursing home, so that's been my biggest bump in the road,” Fayette told the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Thursday afternoon. “I would go visit her every other day, and on Mondays I always curled her hair.”
Now they must settle for chuckles and conversations through a tall dining room window at the nursing home. It’s a new custom many are learning to embrace at long-term care facilities across the state as visiting restrictions linger. Fayette said she simply lets the staff know that she’s coming, and they get her mother in place and ready. She’s done this several times a week. Fayette lives in Hibbing, and the days she can’t make it over to see Dorothy, she emails her via a link that the staff at Heritage Manor provided. Each day, the staff prints the emails sent in and delivers them to the appropriate resident.
“It’s really nice,” Fayette said. “Even in her lifetime, I don’t think she’s had to go through anything like this. I sent her a letter and wrote down all the things that are closed, so she knows it's not just me who’s not showing up.”
Despite the circumstances, Dorothy, who has been a resident at Heritage Manor for about six years, remains in good spirits. Fayette is also optimistic and says she has her spirituality to thank for that.
“I do keep my faith,” she said. “I’m taking the scripture I’ve been taught since birth and I’m taking it to the bank.”
Fayette is a longtime member of Abundant Life Church in Hibbing, where she facilitates a senior group called Just Older Youth or JOY. They’ve had to cancel those meetings as well as church services and a pop-up food support program called Ruby’s Pantry, which provides locals with groceries from food overages for a small donation. She feels the closures are a “real hit” to the community, but knows firsthand that the drastic measures are vital.
Both Fayette and her husband, a retired commercial roofer foreman, are foster care providers in Hibbing. Fayette is also a homecare worker with two clients that she checks in on who are confined to their homes. She worries about them and finds her “hands constantly in the sink” and she uses sanitizer anytime she touches a foreign surface, especially when visiting clients. She wants to make sure everyone remains safe, herself included. She knows people depend on her.
“These people that are so vulnerable need to continue to have people working with them,” she noted.
Other than checking on her clients, she said she’s canceled all her own appointments and is “pretty much laying low.”
“I think people in Hibbing are doing what's good,” Fayette remarked. “I think everybody is following the direction of our President, and I think we’re going to be able to get this taken care of.”
She added, “We are going to get through this.”
