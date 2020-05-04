One person died following an ATV crash in rural Cook over the weekend.
A 53-year-old Duluth woman was pronounced dead at the scene next to an overturned ATV. She was identified Monday as Pamela Lou Benson.
Around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, first responders were dispatched to the 3200 block of Randa Road, on the northern side of Lake Vermilion, in rural Cook. St. Louis Sheriff deputies arrived to find the woman, the only occupant of the ATV, being tended to by local residents. Despite life saving efforts by emergency personnel, the driver was pronounced dead.
“It appears that the victim was driving southbound on Randa Road. (which is a gravel road), when the ATV suddenly swerved to the right, causing the ATV to roll several times and ejecting the driver,” states the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office press release.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.