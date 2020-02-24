Hibbing-Chisholm Pee-Wee A team won the District 12 championship in Coleraine over the Feb. 15-16 weekend. They beat Eveleth-Gilbert 5-2 and International Falls 5-4 to move on to regions in Baudette starting Friday, Feb. 28. The Hibbing Chisholm PWA team is coached by Eric Rewertz and Phil McDonald.
