On the job for a day

Recently, Hibbing High School Junior Matthew Hartl joined Red and Green shifts to learn about being a firefighter and paramedic. He joined the department on emergency responses and training, as well as in-station interviews with the crews. Hartl joined the Fire Department as part of the cooperation between the Hibbing Fire Department and the Hibbing High School Careers Academy.

