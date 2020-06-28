olcott park fountain

Addie Connor, 4, Braelynn yourczek, 4 and Brynlee Yourczek, 5 dance and play in the spraying water from the Olcott Park Fountain Friday afternoon in Virginia. The restored fountain was turned back on this week for the summer.

 Mark Sauer

