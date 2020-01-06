VIRGINIA — Three of four suspects arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Virginia assisted living facility walked into the Sixth Judicial District Court on Monday morning.
Morgan Katherine Lee Brady-Lundin, 24, and Haille Marie Ross and Nicholas Ryan Champa, both 21, made their initial appearances in court here after being charged with various roles in stealing prescription medication from Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Virginia in September 2019.
The trio — Ross, Brady-Lundin and then Champa — appeared one after another in the courtroom here before District Judge Andrew Peterson.
Ross sported jeans and a black midriff sweater when she was reminded that she could serve up to three years in prison if convicted of one felony count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest-harbor and conceal. The judge approved a public defender for future court dates.
Brady-Lundin wore a dark red sweater and black leggings when told she faces 10 years in prison if convicted of felony aiding an offender and three years if convicted of aiding an offender to avoid arrest-harbor and conceal. She’s being represented by public defender Bruce Williams.
According to court records, Brady-Lundin was working for Edgewood Vista during the night of the robbery and allegedly double-checked the facility doors to make sure they were unlocked.
When the Virginia Police Department questioned her last September, Brady-Lundin did not give up the names of Champa, her fiance, or her 25-year-old cousin, Michael Thomas Koslucher, the fourth suspect, police said, according to court records. But after several weeks, she returned to the police station and implicated the two men and Ross. Champa told Brady-Lundin before her shift that night that “it is happening tonight whether you like it or not so you might as well get on board,” Brady-Lundin told police, according to court records.
Champa was the last to go before the judge. Coming from St. Louis County Jail in Virginia, he wore a blue jumpsuit with his wrists and ankles handcuffed as he occasionally chatted with an inmate sitting next to him in court. Simon said Champa understood the charge of first-degree aggravated robbery, in which he faces up to 20 years in prison and $35,000 in fines.
Data from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension shows that Champa has a long and violent criminal history that includes a September 2019 arrest in Itasca County for felony aggravated robbery and felony assault. Public defender Jaclyn Corradi Simon told the court that Champa understood the charges.
The three suspects were scheduled to return to the same courtroom for an omnibus before Judge Peterson at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. Koslucher, who has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, is still being held in Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault and not yet scheduled to appear in court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.