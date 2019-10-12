October snowmen

A pair of snowmen stood in a Hibbing yard Saturday, after the city was hit by a wintry storm Friday night through Saturday morning, dumping snow across the Range. We have a chance to get more snow today as the system moves through the region.

 Hannah White

