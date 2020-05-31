Quinn Reabe Nystrom is running for Congress from a one-bedroom apartment in Baxter. The diabetes advocate turned politician has been working to win the Eighth Congressional District during an international pandemic. Her small business as a professional health speaker is struggling and she recently got married to a Hibbing man in part to get on his health insurance to afford insulin.
It was his idea. Still, the rush to the altar so to speak was merely one of the ways Nystrom has adapted to living in the times of COVID-19.
Nystrom has been able to keep paying her three campaign staffers and provide them benefits but they closed down her field office in Brainerd and relocated more than 30 volunteers and a dozen high school and college interns to help her campaign from their homes. “Zoom has become our best friend and you have to really rely on the phone, because that’s the way I can have interaction with people across the district,” Nystrom told the Hibbing Daily Tribune in a telephone interview earlier this month. “It’s frustrating, of course, that you can’t be out and about actually meeting people in person, which would be our first choice.”
A similar isolated reality holds for incumbent GOP Congressman Pete Stauber, who successfully flipped the historically Democratic district stronghold in 2018 and now seeks another two years in an office serving 27,583 square miles in northeast Minnesota. In the past months, Stauber has held numerous telephone town hall meetings in which he fields calls from some of his 672,274 constituents living in cities like Duluth, Hibbing and Virginia.
Stauber has utilized Twitter to show off photographs of him on the water with family during the statewide fishing opener and his in-person visits to an Air National Guard fighter unit in Duluth and businesses like Anderson Fabrics outlet and quilt shop which has been manufacturing personal protective equipment for healthcare workers from Blackduck, about 100 west of Hibbing. He has posted photographs of himself, appearing to sometimes social distancing and sometimes wearing a mask, in a time when abiding by federal and state coronavirus guidelines has become politicized. He joined fellow GOP Congressman Tom Emmer and Jim Hagedorn in “urging” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to allow the then current stay-at-home order to expire. The trio applauded the governor’s move to reopen retail businesses at 50 percent capacity on May 18, as he called it “a step in the right direction” and called out Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for filing lawsuits to prevent bars and restaurants from reopening illegally at a time when cases of coronavirus were spiking across the state.
More recently, Stauber took to Twitter to announce he was “deeply dismayed” with Walz’s new guidelines to further reopen the statewide economy, as he characterized them as “inconsistent.” He joined up with Emmer and Hagedorn to request that Walz “work with the state legislature” to distribute federal funding from the CARES Act to local governments. He continually lambasts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while beginning to stump for President Donald J. Trump who endorsed him two years ago.
Earlier this week, he praised Trump for the White House announcing a deal to cap the cost of insulin copays at $35.
Nystrom, who has lived with Type 1 diabetes for more than 20 years, said her campaign is still largely based on the need to lower health care costs, as she “got into this race because I fundamentally believe our healthcare system is broken and it’s unaffordable and not acceptable for most people. And certainly now that we’re in this global health care pandemic I have doubled down on that assertion. I believe now, more than ever, I have to be in this race and I have to win this race. So I have to work even that much harder to make sure that people understand why we’re running and why we have to flip the seat back and why it matters and what’s at stake in this election.”
Nystrom abides by federal and state guidelines. Her father’s best friend died from COVID-19 in Brainerd. She will continue to wear her mask and practice social distancing.
So, the Nystrom campaign has also taken to social media platforms to retweet messages from Walz on Teacher Appreciation Day, an opinion piece from DFL Congresswoman Betty McCollum on the need to provide Covid-19 funding to American Indian communities and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar calling for more PPE for health care workers and a national testing strategy. She accused Stauber of “dodging legitimate questions” on the distribution of the CARES Act funding to local municipalities. She has also been holding virtual events every week with voters across the district. DFL House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, who backs her campaign, appeared alongside other guests to speak at one of her virtual fundraisers. And like most DFLers, she has cautioned the state from reopening too soon.
Nystrom has tweeted out photographs of herself fishing on Lake Vermilion with her husband, Paul, who was raised in Hibbing and after serving seven years active duty in the U.S. Army joined the Reserves. Last Sunday, Nystrom officially became the DFL nominee to represent the Eighth Congressional District.
Most recently, she criticized Trump’s insulin program, saying the “pilot program, aimed only at a small group of seniors, isn’t enough. Diabetes is not a temporary condition and the majority of those who die from rationing are in their 20s. We need permanent solutions.”
Despite her stance on social distancing, Nystrom does want businesses to reopen in order for residents to return to work to afford bills, rent, food and health care in some instances. “I want the economy to open back up so people can travel, so people can go back to restaurants so that we can see our economy boom once again,” she told the HDT. “But I don’t see people doing that until we see an increase in testing, until we see antibody testing become more of a thing. And I think we have to see the hope and promise for a future vaccine.” She continued, “The worst thing would be reopening too quickly and then having to shut things down in a couple of months if we have a flare up again. I think that would even be more of a devastating blow to our economy.”
In the mix of it all, Nystrom, who lost 90 percent of her income from a small business due to the economic toll of the pandemic, had to make another life-changing decision: “Get married to afford my health care or risk my life,” she told the HDT. Nystrom and Paul got engaged five days after Minnesota confirmed its first COVID-19 case and planned to get married on New Year’s Eve.
It was her husband’s idea to get married so she could get on his health insurance plan and on March 20, the two were married at the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids. “Insulin is my oxygen; I die without it,” she wrote in an opinion piece announcing her wedding, noting that she paid $10,532 in out-of-pocket costs last year associated with her diabetes even though she has insurance. “Once the pandemic struck, I sat in my living room looking over my expenses, filled with dread. There was no way I could afford my next week of health costs. It felt like the walls of my apartment were closing in on me.” Nystrom considers herself “very lucky” to have a partner with a health care plan.
Today the extrovert continues to embrace the safety guidelines and campaign from her home until the foreseeable future.
“I’d rather meet people in person, but they understand that it’s not my choice that I’m stuck in my apartment and they have to stay in their homes,” she said, adding that she must stay in the race in order to change what she considers a broken health care system “During the global health pandemic, people are seeing that elections have consequences. If we would have handled this and addressed this much sooner, we would be in a different boat now.” She added, “This is why we need a strong health care advocate in Congress.”
Editor’s note: The HDT conducted this interview via phone on May 18.
