Nuclear contribution

The Security State Bank Foundation donated $1,000 to the Hibbing Community College Chemistry Department on Monday, Dec. 16.  This donation is to be used toward an upgrade to their Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer. The Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer is used by all chemistry students at Hibbing Community College and also those majoring in any of the medical fields or chemical engineering. Pictured are Gary Oie, Mark Gardeski, Kevin Milani from Hibbing Community College, Chris Westin, Emily Johnson from Hibbing Community College, Ashley Adams, Kim Thomas and Taylor Slattery.

 Photo submitted

The Security State Bank Foundation donated $1,000 to the Hibbing Community College Chemistry Department on Monday, Dec. 16. This donation is to be used toward an upgrade to their Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer. The Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer is used by all chemistry students at Hibbing Community College and also those majoring in any of the medical fields or chemical engineering. Pictured are Gary Oie, Mark Gardeski, Kevin Milani from Hibbing Community College, Chris Westin, Emily Johnson from Hibbing Community College, Ashley Adams, Kim Thomas and Taylor Slattery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments