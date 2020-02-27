HIBBING — An interesting phenomenon happens to water inside a Himalayan singing bowl. By carefully rubbing a mallet along the bowl’s rim, a haunting, harmonic tone fills the air and vibrates into the liquid, which erupts into a mesmerizing water dance.
Countless YouTube videos have captured the wonder: water vibrating into what looks like a rolling boil as droplets spontaneously leap out, skipping and bouncing across the liquid’s surface as if made of rubber.
Rob Wheeler demonstrated a snapshot of this phenomenon on a recent morning in Hibbing. After placing a singing bowl on the table before him, he filled it with water and struck the edge with a mallet. A soft tone rang out and Wheeler grinned, pointing to the distinct mandala patterns forming in the water.
“Sacred geometry,” Wheeler called it. “That’s what happens inside you on the table. “It’s very gentle. Almost all people fall asleep at one point.”
Beside him, Jill Burkes nodded in agreement. “That’s the space the body does it’s healing, so it’s a good space to do that.”
Earlier this month, Wheeler and Burkes together opened Heart Song Vibrations inside the Kind Mind Counseling Center, located off First Avenue in Hibbing. The aim of their vibrational sound therapy and healing touch business is to assist clients in facilitating their own self-healing by balancing physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.
To achieve their goal, they ask clients to sit or lie in comfortable positions in a room with a calming ambiance, as they place special Zen Therapeutic hand-hammered singing bowls on or around the body. The bowls are then used to produce a “soothing vibration and sound” that they say penetrates deep into muscle and tissue at a molecular level. The binaural beats and tones are believed to settle the mind into alpha or theta brainwave states, as frequencies forge pathways into the subconscious to increase spiritual awareness, creativity and access to deep, personal insight.
The origins of sound therapy date back thousands of years, across multiple continents and with various mediums. During a Himalayan singing bowl session, sound waves and “tranquil ambient tones” are said to help achieve a meditative state, deep relaxation, improved mood and, in some cases, a reduction in pain, fatigue and anxiety.
“One thing that is so apparent in society is that we have really spread ourselves thin and we’re really busy and pride ourselves on that,” Burkes said. “And while that’s all well and great, it’s also important that we have balance and have a way of healing and recharging — of regrouping and healing.”
She continued, “I think it’s cool that there’s a bridge happening between Western medicine and Eastern philosophy, and I think holistic stress management, healing touch and vibration sound therapy is a bridge between both.”
Burkes is a Hibbing High School graduate with a master’s degree in occupational therapy from St. Scholastica College in Duluth. She works part-time at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing as an occupational therapist, specializing in stress management within the mental health realm. In her spare time, Burkes and Wheeler perform as a musical duo, known simply as “Rob and Jill” to many in the community.
Burkes insists she wasn’t looking to add more to her plate when the sound therapy opportunity appeared seemingly out of nowhere. But last year after lengthy discussions, she and Wheeler decided to take the leap and completed the week-long certification course at the Vibration Sound Association in Minneapolis.
“I was on my own spiritual journey, and I wanted to say yes when things felt right and not self-sabotage and say no and realize too late that I should have done it,” Burkes said. “It turned out to be the best week ever diving into this and learning about sound vibration healing — how great it is for you and how great we felt being in that room for a week.”
Though he became certified in 2019, Wheeler has been working with singing bowls for years. After graduating from North Branch High School close to Minneapolis, he moved to Crane Lake near the U.S.-Canada border and worked as a carpenter for the next two decades. “Then just — boom — career change,” he said, laughing. “I needed a change after hard carpentry. I was overworking the body.” In 2016, he traveled to Costa Rica, where he got his hands on his first singing bowl. It was love at first ring. “I put it in my backpack and carried it back, and it was a life-changing thing, really,” Wheeler reflected. “As soon as I got it, I knew I wanted to do this every day.”
Wheeler, who is also the founder of his own kombucha brewing business called Boss Booch, added, “It’s really great and healing. I did that to heal myself, and then I wanted everyone to experience how great that is.” He also uses the singing bowls to infuse his all-natural kombucha with “high vibes.”
After completing the certification courses, Wheeler and Burkes wanted to aid others in achieving the same transformative healing they experienced. They decided to open their business in Hibbing and found space inside Kind Mind, which is owned by Marmie Jotter. Burkes noted that those who have experienced singing bowl sessions report an overall feeling of improvement after. “The pain and stress numbers melt away, and anxiety goes away,” she said.
Burkes also offers 30-60 minute healing touch sessions. The inspiration stemmed from medical complications she experienced a decade ago that left her going in-and-out of a revolving door of clinics. Though she’d occasionally feel “better,” she never quite felt “well.” Then she met Stacey Quade, a certified healing touch practitioner and instructor, herbalist and certified occupational therapy assistant in Duluth.
“We talked extensively about my medical past and physical, emotional and spiritual stuff, and I remember thinking I never felt so heard by a doctor and it resonated with me a lot,” Burkes said. “We did healing touch and it was non-invasive. It can be done on or off the table, but you feel like you have a massage, and energetically and spiritually you feel more whole.”
Healing Touch is a “heart-centered energy therapy” that uses intentional, gentle touch to assist in balancing physical, emotional, mental and spiritual well-being. Similar to reiki, the idea is to clear, energize and balance energy fields to bolster physical well-being with results that can vary from person to person.
“The goal is to generate your own healing,” Burkes said. “We do our own healing, and we sometimes give that to doctors and others, so taking that power back feels really good.”
She noted that part of the practice becomes learning how to hold that feeling of balance and wholeness after the session has ended, which she tries to teach clients as well.
Heart Song Vibrations is open by appointment 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, follow their Facebook page, call 218-969-9589, or visit www.heartsongvibrations.com.
Anyone interested in learning more about Wheeler’s kombucha can visit the Boss Booch Facebook page.
