Northland Counseling Center, Inc., based in Grand Rapids, has a new location in Hibbing.
The Hibbing offices currently offer Medication Management for ages four and up; therapy for ages 0 – and up and Adult Rehabilitative Mental Health Services (ARMHS). Northland provides a continuum of care for their clients in order to not only help the individual but also assist the family, as a whole, whenever needed.
Laura Maxwell, MSW, LICSW has joined Northland Counseling Center in the Hibbing office as a board-approved LICSW clinical supervisor and out-patient therapist. Maxwell received her master’s degree from the University of North Dakota. Maxwell offers individual services for adults ages 18+ and the elderly and couples in the following areas: Anxiety, depression, chronic illnesses, grief, mood issues, personality disorder, life transitions and trauma informed care.
John White, MA, LMFT has been working out of Northland’s Grand Rapids office for the past eight years and is now offering services at the Hibbing location. White has been trained and certified in trauma-focused cognitive behavior therapy (TF-CBT), trained in diagnostic criteria for ages 0-5 (DC:0-5) and play therapy techniques. White provides individual and family services to all ages.
Medication management is provided by Angela Pellerito, MS, RN, PMHNP-BC via telehealth. She provides medication management services to those ages four and up.
For additional information on services, visit our website www.northlandcounseling.org or call the Hibbing office for an intake appointment at 218-440-2066. The office is located at 301 East Howard Street, Suite 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.