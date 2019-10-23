VIRGINIA — An accident during demolition of the Northland Building resulted in evacuations, power outages and a gas leak near downtown Virginia around the lunch hour Wednesday.
Part of a brick wall that ran along an adjacent alley fell, causing damage to utilities and two businesses as crews move forward on tearing down the now-vacant former St. Louis County government building.
No injuries were reported.
“It was a partial wall collapse,” said Virginia Battalion Chief Erik Jonassen while on site. “It tripped out the power and utility lines in the alley and severed the gas lines.”
The scene in downtown Virginia shortly after the collapse was a flash of emergency vehicle sirens and closed streets. Demolition of the nearly century-old building attracted the attention of passers-by catching a final glimpse of the city’s history.
Virginia City Councilor Carl Baranzelli was self-admittedly one of those spectators Wednesday.
“I just got here,” he said less than an hour after the incident. “I was coming to see the demolition. When I turned onto Third Avenue — I saw bright lights.”
Gas was shut off to the area and the Virginia Fire Department temporarily evacuated businesses on the south end of Chestnut Street, the new St. Louis County Government Service Center North, U.S. Bank and the U.S. Post Office.
The Government Service Center reopened later Wednesday afternoon. A county spokesperson reported they were unaware of any damage to the building.
“We are thankful for the quick response by all involved – the Virginia Fire and Police Departments, as well as our staff,” County Administrator Kevin Gray wrote in a press release. “Everyone moved quickly to ensure safety for all.”
The Virginia City Hall was not initially evacuated as the wind direction was carrying the gas to the southwest, away from the building, but Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said in a phone interview Wednesday that city hall was later closed and evacuated. The Virginia Public Library also remained closed Wednesday.
“I closed city hall and evacuated all personnel for the rest of the day as a precautionary measure to the reports of a gas leak in the area,” Cuffe said. “We anticipate we will be open for normal business hours tomorrow, provided the gas leak has been mitigated and power restored.”
Power was restored later Wednesday, and Cuffe added that even though natural gas has been turned off to the area, there may be residual gas that could spark an explosion or fire.
Blocks from the incident, Marquette Catholic School temporarily lost power, but classes continued through the normal early release day. Virginia High School and Roosevelt Elementary, also located near the outage area, reported only a brief flicker of the lights. Marquette parents were notified of the event through an automated phone call.
“I was in the parish office when the power went out,” said Marquette Principal Lisa Kvas. “Fr. Brandon Moravitz ran down to check it out. We didn’t see anything or knew what had happened.”
Most of the affected businesses reopened Wednesday afternoon with notable exceptions being Rocks the Jewelers, Pep’s Bake Shop and Jue’s Chinese Restaurant. The collapsed wall fell into the back of those businesses causing extensive damage.
The back walls of Rocks and Pep’s are being demolished to make it safe for workers to enter the building.
Crews were working to take down the Northland Building to make way for a parking lot after the Government Service Center opened last month. The property is still controlled by St. Louis County, but it’s unclear which entity — the county or the contractor — will be the responsible party for damages.
“We are still assessing the cause and determining next steps,” said Dana Kazel, spokesperson for the county.
