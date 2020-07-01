IRON RANGE — A popular music festival on the Iron Range is kicking off its 17th season with two free outdoor orchestra performances planned for July 4 in Virginia and July 5, respectively in Virginia and Chisholm.
The NLMF Orchestra, conducted by Gavriel Heine is scheduled to perform at 4 p.m on July 4 at the Bob Baldrica Bandstand at Olcott Park in Virginia and also at 4 p.m. on July 5 at the Minnesota Discovery Center Amphitheater in Chisholm. There is no admission charge, but tickets are required for admission. Donations will be accepted.
The capacity of the Amphitheater at MDC was reduced from its 1,600 to the 250 seats and the space allowed at Olcott Park also limited to 250 to allow for social distancing. As an added precaution, attendees are also required to wear masks.
Veda Zupancich has directed the Northern Lights Music Festival since its inception. In planning the 2020 season, Zupancich said festival organizers kept close tabs on the state guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
“It’s a matter of what is possible,” Zupancich said.
Performing in outdoor venues, while limiting attendance to allow for social distancing, and performing to smaller groups indoors to allow for social distancing are among the things the festival is doing to keep its audiences and performers safe.
When it comes down to it, Zupancich said attendance is a personal choice.
“Everyone has to make their own decision based on their own circumstances,” Zupancich said.
Upcoming performances for Northern Lights Music Festival.
Northern Lights Music Festival organizers are looking forward to the Festival’s production of Puccini’s Tosca opening later this month, which is being promoted as one of the most popular operas in the repertoire.
Tickets are required for all of the Northern Lights Music Festival performances and are available on the festival’s website at www.northernlightsmusic.org. For questions, you may call 218-780-2292.
