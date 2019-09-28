IRON RANGE — Earlier this year, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Pete Stauber celebrated the signing by President Donald J. Trump of the Natural Resources Management Act, which included the largest public lands package in a decade and tied in provisions to reroute and extend the North Country National Scenic Trail (NCT) across northern Minnesota.
While Klobuchar pursued the Senate bill, Stauber and Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat from Vermont, co-sponsored a companion measure in the House.
“In Minnesota, we are blessed with an abundance of natural beauty that attracts tourists from all over the nation and world,” Stauber said in a statement back in March. “These tourists fuel our local economy, so I thank President Trump for signing my bill to increase access to our region’s stunning scenery and inspire even more visitors to visit Northeast Minnesota by extension.”
This month, the North Council Trail Association (NCTA) announced plans to host two events: a Hiker’s Social scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at Boomtown Brewery in Hibbing and a group hike on Saturday, Oct. 5 at McCarthy Beach State Park in Side Lake. The public is expected to have the opportunity to learn more about the NCT — the nation’s longest hiking trail stretching 4,600 miles from North Dakota to New York.
Following Congressional action, the new law aims to extend the NCT in Vermont and connect it with the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, the bill reads. Also, it would bring the NCT’s route in northern Minnesota closer to the original route included in its designation in 1980.
The in-state adjustments could reroute the NCT to incorporate 400 miles of existing hiking trails to circumvent wetlands and scenery including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the North Shore of Lake Superior, the bill reads. Also, it could replace a 100-mile stretch of undeveloped trail between Jay Cooke State Park southeast of Duluth and its eastern end in the Chippewa National Forest near Remer, Minn.
“We can officially begin to develop the NCT in northeastern Minnesota between Remer and the Kekekabic Trail near Ely,” said Derrick Passe, a Two Hardbors residents and NCTA Board member, in a statement this week. “We are just beginning to explore where the NCT could go and recruiting people from the area who are interested in volunteering to help make it a reality.”
Zach Johns, a Hibbing-based NCTA member and long-time volunteer for the Superior Hiking Trail Association, added: “The North Country Trail is a great trail and it will be awesome to have it come close to the Iron Range communities.”
Those attending the upcoming pair of events can expect to get trail maps and volunteer information and speak with NCTA members on “the places the NCT should be routed to and places where it shouldn’t go,” according to Passe and Johns in press release.
The event is hosted by the NCTA in connection with RegEN, a grassroots group of young Iron Rangers, as well as Mesabi Outdoor Adventures, an outdoor club with members from northern Minnesota.
If interested, more information on the North Country Trail can be found at http:northcountrail.org. For event details, visit www.facebook.com/ArrowheadReRoute/ or by contacting Matthew Davis at 701-388-1883.
