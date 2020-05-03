No 'raining' on this parade

Mountain Iron-Buhl High School seniors paraded through several MIB neighborhoods in honor of the class of 2020 who are missing much of their senior year and graduation due to the COVID-19 virus on Friday evening in Mountain Iron.

 Mark Sauer

