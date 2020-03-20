NHS inducts new members

Chisholm High School students, Katelyn Pearson, Jaelyn Jordan and Jordan Temple were inducted into the National Honor Society in a ceremony held last Wednesday, in the Chisholm High School Auditorium.

 Photo Submitted

