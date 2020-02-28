NHN Food Shelf gets boost

The Nashwauk Area Community Fund provided a $1,000 grant to Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Shelf. This is the most recent, in a long line of grants that provide help for Nashwauk Area residents who are experiencing food insecurity. For the past 20 years, the Nashwauk Area Community Fund has been an advocate for the health and well-being of every community member, understanding that sometimes barriers and circumstances arise where we all need help. Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Shelf is a big part of ensuring no one goes hungry.
