Alpha Delta Kappa recently awarded a New Teacher Grant of $100 to William Deer of Nashwauk High School. ADK, a group of women educators, supports the many avenues of education in a variety of ways. Mr. Deer is a new science teacher and ADK wishes him a great school year!
