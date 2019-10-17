New teacher grant

Alpha Delta Kappa recently awarded a New Teacher Grant of $100 to William Deer of Nashwauk High School. ADK, a group of women educators, supports the many avenues of education in a variety of ways. Mr. Deer is a new science teacher and ADK wishes him a great school year!

 Photo submitted

