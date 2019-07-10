New officers

The Hibbing-Chisholm Rotary Club elected new officers at a recent meeting. Club officers, front from left: Justin Fosso, first vice president; Greg Anderson, director; Mary Bischoff, immediate past president; Vicky Shofner, treasurer; Back from left: Matt Senich, retiring treasurer, Terry Tilton, club president 2019-2020, and Celia Cameron, second vice-president. Celia Cameron received special recognition for dedicated service to the club over many years and Vicky Shofner received special recognition for her dedicated service to the club and for being the new club treasurer. Mary Bischoff, outgoing president, was presented a clock for her past year of dedicated service to the club.

 Photo submitted

