GRAND RAPIDS – The Itasca County Board recently authorized the Sheriff’s Office to put money down on a piece of property in Grand Rapids for the building of a new jail facility. On Sept. 24, County Administrator Brett Skyles explained to the commissioners that the price tag of $129,900 would hold the property identified as an ideal site for a new jail or a possible jail and courthouse combination.
At 35 years, the Itasca County Jail has surpassed the average life expectancy determined by the National Institute of Corrections by five years. Deficiencies identified by the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) have resulted in the determination that the “sunset date for the Itasca County Jail shall be Sept. 1, 2021,” should renovations and improvements not be made.
Lucas Thompson, Itasca County Jail Administrator, has explained that an average of 2,000 people are booked into the jail throughout each year. Last Tuesday’s average length of stay was 22 days - roughly 10 more than it was in 2005. This increase in stay is usually because of new requirements and changes within the state court system. In turn, county jails are becoming overpopulated. So sheriff departments like Itasca must find room for inmates at facilities in other counties and transport them back and forth for court appearances.
According to Thompson, Itasca County houses out an average of 35 inmates, with 61 the maximum at one time, among seven counties throughout the state as far Buffalo and Wright counties. And this costs the county hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.
In the spring of 2018, DOC Deputy Commissioner Ron Solheid presented a letter to the county detailing the identified deficiencies which include “significant problems with plumbing and heating, ventilation, and air conditions (HVAC) systems at the facility.”
The letter further explained that the jail was expanded in 1998 and currently has a capacity of 98.
The “Annex” expansion added 40 beds from the original design capacity. However, Thompson explained that those 40 beds are only allowed to house minimal security which apply to about 14 inmates on a daily basis.
“It was a Band-Aid concept - and not even a recognized form of housing when it was built,” explained Sheriff Vic Williams of the Annex.
“Support spaces (medical, programming, recreation, property storage, intake/booking) were not sized to account for (Annex) capacity and use,” states the DOC letter. “The design space is also considered linear design which is more staff intensive than the design characteristics and operations of a modern jail facility. There does not appear to be any further options to extend the life expectancy, or to improve the operational efficiencies of the existing facility beyond those that have already been undertaken by the county.
“The facility also lacks adequate housing space to ensure proper separation of inmates according to an approved classification system. These are both mandatory rules and were not in compliance in the 2017 inspection. Coupled with higher populations, it does not appear the current facility has the capacity to meet the requirements of these rules.”
“This is what we’re facing,” says Sheriff Williams bluntly. “Our jail is failing.”
Earlier this month, Sheriff Williams laid out some of the latest details the jail task force is working on regarding plans for a new jail facility.
The committee charged with finding a solution to the requirement of updating and expanding Itasca County’s jail has signed contracts with an architect and project manager. The committee is also focusing efforts on building a new structure on green space rather than renovating the current structure that is adjacent to the Itasca County Courthouse.
As Sheriff Williams explained, the green space plan will be substantially less expensive and provide for a better fit for the facility.
“Approval of the land sale does only that,” clarified Skyles of the board’s action this week to allow the land purchase. “As a committee we agreed that a green site is the most cost-effective way to build a new jail. This would be an excellent use of the property and this is a property we don’t want to miss out on.”
Commissioner Ben DeNucci questioned Skyles where the funds for the down payment would come from.
Skyles said the funds have yet to be marked in the county budget. He explained that when the final plan for the jail is approved the money for the land purchase as well as costs for engineering and design would be included in bonding funds.
“As soon as a plan is put together we will update the board,” Skyles told commissioners.
Plans have been evolving through the monthly meetings of the jail task force committee which is made up of more than a dozen members, including representatives from the sheriff’s office, probation, the county board, the city of Grand Rapids, private citizens, the county attorney, district court judge, and more.
As Sheriff Williams explained following the September meeting, “the jail task force (committee) has now become a facilities committee” as the plans to renovate the jail have expanded to include the courts system which goes hand-in-hand. They are currently working on setting goals such as determining the design concept, appropriate square footage and more.
When considering how much effort the sheriff’s office puts forth in transporting inmates, Williams said it makes sense to keep the jail and courts together in one facility. A new jail would nearly double the number of beds with the potential of housing more than 300 in the future.
“Planning for the future is the biggest deal,” added Williams as he said the goal is to build a facility that would have at least a 50-year life expectancy.
“We need to take a common sense approach to not only our corrections needs but the business needs of the county,” he said. “But, ultimately, my goal is to meet our jail mandate.”
Final approval for financing the jail project will come from the county board and through public input. As Sheriff Williams explained some counties, such as Carlton and Lake of the Woods, have enacted a sales tax to pay for jail updates. This, Williams said, shifts the financial burden from mandatory to elective and could be a possible way to pay for the required updates.
