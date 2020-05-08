A new entrance door was recently installed on the lower level at Chisholm Methodist Church. The door replaces the temporary entrance put in place after the building was damaged by a motorist back in December. Due to the Minnesota Stay at Home orders, the church, like others in the state, is currently closed to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
