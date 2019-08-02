New Bridge group

A new Bridge group is meeting at the Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens from noon to 3 p.m. on Mondays. They are accepting new or experienced players. Anyone interested in signing up may call 218-262-4166.

 Photo submitted

