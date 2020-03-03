New board members

The Minnesota Museum of Mining 2020 Board Members are pictured at a recent meeting, at Valentini’s in Chisholm. In the back row, are: Dennis Borich, Chuck Palmquist, president, Matt Marolt and Adam Lantz. In the front row, are:Carol Borich,Treasurer, Mary Bovitz, vice president, Mary Jo Rahja and Helen Thran.  Director Tim Sullivan is not pictured. Anyone wanting to join the museum board is asked to call Carol Boarich for details at 218-254-2179 or email at carol@mnmuseumofmining.org.

 Photo Submitted

