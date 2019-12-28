IRON RANGE – ATV enthusiasts may have a new way to travel between Chisholm and Hibbing.
The Northern Traxx ATV Club has recently secured funding for such a trail, and identified two potential routes. The plan includes about four miles of ATV trail and another five miles of St. Louis County roads across the Iron Range.
“The hope is to break ground in the spring and have it rideable by summer,” Larry Folstad, president of the Northern Traxx Club said in a recent interview.
Northern Traxx ATV Club has about 400 members and is comprised of people from across the Range, including Chisholm, Hibbing and Buhl. The club built and maintains a 25-mile stretch of ATV trail, connecting Chisholm to Side Lake.
A main goal of the club is to have the trail project completion coincide with the opening of the Redhead mountain bike park, being constructed near Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
Once Northern Traxx selects which route it plans to use, the project will also need approval by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and other agencies.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa spoke in favor of the project at a recent city council meeting. At the time, the council authorized City Administrator Bill Manney to apply for and accept grants from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board trail enhancement grant program. The city serves as the fiscal agent for Northern Traxx.
Folstad said the club secured the IRRRB trail enhancement grant and plans to combine it with funds set aside from the Minnesota State Legislature for ATV trail development in order to fund the trail between Chisholm and Hibbing.
The cost of the proposed project is unknown at this time. But Folstad said the club is hoping to get the new trail completed for under $100,000. If there are wetlands involved that would likely increase the cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.